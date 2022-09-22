Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,621 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Ingredion worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ingredion by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 508,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,305,000 after purchasing an additional 73,526 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 194.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Stock Performance

INGR stock opened at $82.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.61 and a 200-day moving average of $88.53. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $101.89.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

