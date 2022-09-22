Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of FTI Consulting worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 132.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 556.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 96.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 27.4% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $846,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,373.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FCN opened at $157.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.36 and a 12-month high of $190.43.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $754.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.95 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

