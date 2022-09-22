Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,714 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,860,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,664,000 after purchasing an additional 285,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,506,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,406,000 after buying an additional 176,888 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,339,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,955,000 after purchasing an additional 266,226 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,064,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,445,000 after purchasing an additional 637,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,191,000 after purchasing an additional 497,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HALO. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $39.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.03.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 101.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

