Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $51.63

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.63 and last traded at $51.63, with a volume of 763 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.75.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Bruker had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 31.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,884,000 after purchasing an additional 27,556 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,291,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,359,000 after purchasing an additional 467,064 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.