Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $297.01

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $297.01 and last traded at $297.46, with a volume of 1058 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $303.98.

TECH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stephens cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $475.00.

The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $351.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.76.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.04 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 6.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

