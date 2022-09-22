Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.95

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 3648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMS. DZ Bank lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €51.00 ($52.04) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €76.70 ($78.27) to €57.95 ($59.13) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 3.0 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.