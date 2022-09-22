Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.83

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.83 and last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 4324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Teekay Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,508,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 127,480 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after buying an additional 42,928 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 18.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 40,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 337.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 226,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 174,544 shares in the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay Tankers

(Get Rating)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.