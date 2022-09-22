PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.02

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.02 and last traded at $51.68, with a volume of 1839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PTC Therapeutics to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Activity

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.46). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.89% and a negative return on equity of 983.21%. The business had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.68) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $118,519.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,374.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,933,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,673,000 after purchasing an additional 44,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after purchasing an additional 440,850 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,688,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,650,000 after purchasing an additional 135,806 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,646,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 110,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 25.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,466,000 after purchasing an additional 158,330 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

