Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.40

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.40 and last traded at $27.26, with a volume of 520596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHNG. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.75 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Change Healthcare Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.33, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $884.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.39 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 233,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,105,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,734,000 after purchasing an additional 654,316 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,759,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,611,000 after purchasing an additional 187,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,356,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,771,000 after purchasing an additional 181,687 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Change Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.