Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $44.97

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.97 and last traded at $44.97, with a volume of 350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.75.

Blackbaud Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.55 and its 200-day moving average is $57.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $264.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.96 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $84,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at $643,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Blackbaud news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $84,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at $643,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,555.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 51.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 51.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Blackbaud by 20.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Blackbaud by 400.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

