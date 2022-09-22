Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.23

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 1643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLLY shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Holley to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Holley in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Holley in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Holley from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.11.
Holley Stock Down 5.0 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.22 million, a P/E ratio of 83.00, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.35.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Holley by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,253 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Holley during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,184,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Holley by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,344,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,113,000 after acquiring an additional 677,065 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Holley by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 405,796 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Holley by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,650 shares during the period.
Holley Company Profile
Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Holley (HLLY)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.