Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.23

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 1643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLLY shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Holley to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Holley in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Holley in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Holley from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.11.

Holley Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.22 million, a P/E ratio of 83.00, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.35.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 24,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $159,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,011.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Thomas W. Tomlinson bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $48,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,321.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 24,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $159,757.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,011.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Holley by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,253 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Holley during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,184,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Holley by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,344,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,113,000 after acquiring an additional 677,065 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Holley by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 405,796 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Holley by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,650 shares during the period.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

