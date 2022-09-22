Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Sells $417,493.44 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $417,493.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,343,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Tuesday, August 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 34,986 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $429,628.08.

On Monday, July 18th, Jeremi Gorman sold 34,032 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $479,170.56.

Snap Stock Performance

SNAP opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 0.97. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 3.7% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 54.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 5.3% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research cut Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet cut Snap from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.91.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.