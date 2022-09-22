Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Sells $417,493.44 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $417,493.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,343,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, August 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 34,986 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $429,628.08.
  • On Monday, July 18th, Jeremi Gorman sold 34,032 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $479,170.56.

Snap Stock Performance

SNAP opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 0.97. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 3.7% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 54.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 5.3% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research cut Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet cut Snap from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.91.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

