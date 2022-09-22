BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Up 7.9% in August

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 285,400 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the August 15th total of 264,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 422,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BDJ opened at $8.74 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
See Also
