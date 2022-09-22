Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.54

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.54 and last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 10488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TROX shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Tronox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.

Tronox Trading Down 4.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.89.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Tronox had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Tronox’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 13.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tronox

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter worth $467,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,318,000 after buying an additional 49,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Further Reading

