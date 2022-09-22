Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Short Interest Up 7.9% in August

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,120,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the August 15th total of 8,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.96.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 over the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $49.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $74.35.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

