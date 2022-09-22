Itaú Unibanco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 51,732 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,488% compared to the average volume of 3,258 call options.
Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96. Itaú Unibanco has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.81.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.77%.
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
