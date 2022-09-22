Itaú Unibanco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 51,732 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,488% compared to the average volume of 3,258 call options.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96. Itaú Unibanco has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth $1,535,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,256,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,015,000 after purchasing an additional 903,762 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 48,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth $14,064,000. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.