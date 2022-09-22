Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.98

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.98 and last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 1997 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on VNT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vontier to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Vontier Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average of $24.25.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.00 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.21%.

Insider Transactions at Vontier

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vontier

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vontier by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 625,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,237,000 after buying an additional 46,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 2,519.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 755,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,469,000 after buying an additional 726,780 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 165,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 124,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,308,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,206,000 after buying an additional 25,347 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

