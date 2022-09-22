dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.18

Shares of dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$9.18 and last traded at C$9.18, with a volume of 14086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.41.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DNTL shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on dentalcorp from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on dentalcorp in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares initiated coverage on dentalcorp in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
dentalcorp Stock Down 0.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.36.
About dentalcorp
dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.
