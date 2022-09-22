Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 17,539 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,420% compared to the average volume of 1,154 put options.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE:BYD opened at $50.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $894.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.71 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after purchasing an additional 359,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,025,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,137,000 after purchasing an additional 143,418 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on BYD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boyd Gaming to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also

