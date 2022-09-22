Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 17,539 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,420% compared to the average volume of 1,154 put options.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE:BYD opened at $50.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $894.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.71 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after purchasing an additional 359,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,025,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,137,000 after purchasing an additional 143,418 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on BYD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boyd Gaming to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also

