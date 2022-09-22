Short Interest in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Expands By 7.9%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the August 15th total of 8,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 861,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $9.20 on Thursday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $717.08 million, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $64,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

