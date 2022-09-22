Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.94

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$24.94 and last traded at C$24.95, with a volume of 17643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.34.

PLC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$42.75 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$48.75 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.14.

The firm has a market cap of C$850.48 million and a P/E ratio of 23.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Park Lawn ( TSE:PLC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$92.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$107.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.7200001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.76 per share, with a total value of C$49,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$557,976. In related news, Director Marilyn Anne Brophy purchased 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$29.25 per share, with a total value of C$100,912.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,643.75. Also, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$557,976. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,395 shares of company stock valued at $155,086.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

