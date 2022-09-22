Insider Selling: Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Insider Sells $395,212.50 in Stock

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) insider Dian C. Taylor sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $395,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,148,979.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Artesian Resources Price Performance

ARTNA opened at $52.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $496.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.08. Artesian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 9.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARTNA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Artesian Resources by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Artesian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $689,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

About Artesian Resources

(Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.