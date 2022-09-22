Insider Selling: Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Insider Sells $395,212.50 in Stock

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) insider Dian C. Taylor sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $395,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,148,979.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Artesian Resources Price Performance
ARTNA opened at $52.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $496.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.08. Artesian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 9.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.
About Artesian Resources
Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.
