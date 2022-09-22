iShares Select Dividend ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DVY)

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,407 call options on the company. This is an increase of 370% compared to the typical volume of 725 call options.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $116.61 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $112.29 and a one year high of $133.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Select Dividend ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

