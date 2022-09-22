CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Shares Gap Up to $13.15

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.15, but opened at $13.49. CrossFirst Bankshares shares last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 290 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CFB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $678.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Activity

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 35.33% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James W. Kuykendall purchased 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $32,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,888.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lance Humphreys sold 14,122 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $220,444.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,720.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,622 shares of company stock valued at $240,694 over the last 90 days. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossFirst Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter worth $352,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 247,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 16,031 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 15.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after buying an additional 146,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 52.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

See Also

