Peabody Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 29,350 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 71% compared to the average volume of 17,173 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Peabody Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:BTU opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.03. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $33.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

