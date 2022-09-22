Olin (NYSE:OLN) Shares Gap Down to $47.78

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.78, but opened at $45.52. Olin shares last traded at $45.01, with a volume of 17,351 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Olin from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Olin in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Olin Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Olin Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.41%.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Olin by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 171,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 42,823 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Olin by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Olin by 10,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

See Also

