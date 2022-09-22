ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Down to $2.81

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.81, but opened at $2.72. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

ATRenew Trading Down 1.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $320.35 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ATRenew

ATRenew Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RERE. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of ATRenew by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ATRenew by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 185,409 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in ATRenew by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 179,929 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in ATRenew in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ATRenew in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Further Reading

