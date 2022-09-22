ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Down to $2.81

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.81, but opened at $2.72. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.
ATRenew Trading Down 1.8 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $320.35 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of ATRenew
ATRenew Company Profile
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ATRenew (RERE)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.