The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLCE. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Children’s Place

In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,007. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Children’s Place

Children’s Place Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Children’s Place by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,918,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,875,000 after acquiring an additional 253,484 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 596,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,423,000 after acquiring an additional 35,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,914,000 after acquiring an additional 26,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $36.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.95. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $32.81 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.16.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $380.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.42 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

