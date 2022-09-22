LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.45.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $75.70 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

