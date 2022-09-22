Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Chart Industries worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Chart Industries to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $259.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

NYSE GTLS opened at $197.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.77. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $218.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $404.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.17 million. Research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

