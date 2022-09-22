J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $115,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 9,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,779,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,582,000 after acquiring an additional 311,102 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1,006.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,279,020. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $45.46 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, August 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.21.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

