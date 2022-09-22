J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 5.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 68.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 26,493 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 5.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,176,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,483,000 after acquiring an additional 60,647 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 7.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 304,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.89.

Kroger Stock Performance

Kroger stock opened at $45.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average of $51.46. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

