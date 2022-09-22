J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 8,007 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 8,007 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 177,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $504,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 950.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 392,872 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kearny Financial

In other news, EVP Thomas Demedici sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $30,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $782.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $13.89.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $53.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.81%.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

