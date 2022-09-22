J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,687 Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 33.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Down 1.3 %

Garmin stock opened at $84.39 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $84.37 and a 52 week high of $173.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRMN. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.