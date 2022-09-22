J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.6% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZIM opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.99. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $91.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $4.75 dividend. This represents a $19.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 70.01%. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.83%.

ZIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.26.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

