J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Royal Gold by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,968,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,846,000 after buying an additional 134,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Royal Gold by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,793,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $959,845,000 after buying an additional 204,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Royal Gold by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after buying an additional 1,654,360 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Royal Gold by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,570,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,466,000 after buying an additional 464,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 14,555.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after buying an additional 1,371,869 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RGLD opened at $92.38 on Thursday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.64 and a 12 month high of $147.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Several analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Royal Gold to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

About Royal Gold

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.