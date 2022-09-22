J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $136,000 Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,555 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGNC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,592,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,465,000 after purchasing an additional 176,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,023,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,823,000 after acquiring an additional 287,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,521,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,638,000 after acquiring an additional 92,077 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,705,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,648,000 after acquiring an additional 914,711 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 4,014,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.07.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.