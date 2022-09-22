Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.1% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.9% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 27.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $142.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.61. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $141.42 and a 12 month high of $245.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.