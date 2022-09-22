Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,941,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,674,000 after buying an additional 564,947 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 742,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,590,000 after buying an additional 446,630 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,443,000 after buying an additional 388,599 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 952,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,952,000 after buying an additional 297,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $14,317,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TDC opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $30.55 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Teradata from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.78.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

