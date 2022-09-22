Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 771,260 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 2,913.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.3 %

TOL opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.49. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.30.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 9.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

