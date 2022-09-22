Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $3.61 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,865.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 32,289 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.0% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after buying an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,996,815,000 after buying an additional 639,231 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,053,756,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,936,342 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,833,435,000 after buying an additional 227,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $118.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

