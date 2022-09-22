Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Post were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Post by 101.6% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,691,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,398,000 after buying an additional 1,356,326 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Post in the first quarter worth approximately $26,200,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Post by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,791,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,047,000 after acquiring an additional 336,982 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Post by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,096,000 after acquiring an additional 267,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Post by 355.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 340,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,611,000 after purchasing an additional 266,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $86.28 on Thursday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $91.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.83.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Post had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POST. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Post to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Post to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Post has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

