Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OII. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at $427,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at $161,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

NYSE:OII opened at $8.39 on Thursday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $841.18 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $524.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.02 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

