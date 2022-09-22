J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 669.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $131.94 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.39 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.57.

