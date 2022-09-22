Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.50 Million Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,502 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 82,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.79.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

