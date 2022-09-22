Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $699,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $695,000. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.05. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.81.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.30 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at $16,647,344.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 16,364 shares of company stock worth $646,123 over the last ninety days. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPST. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 10th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

