Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,053 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.07% of OLO worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in OLO by 307.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,145,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,927 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of OLO by 25.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,203,000 after buying an additional 1,975,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OLO by 35.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,494,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,613 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OLO by 71.2% in the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,948,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in OLO by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,613,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,315 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on OLO from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of OLO from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OLO Stock Up 1.0 %

In other OLO news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 470,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,495.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 470,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $229,933.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,352,664.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.41. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $34.56.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 22.06%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

OLO Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

