Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1,627.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,522,000 after purchasing an additional 129,585 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,168,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

Shares of CAR opened at $150.31 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.54 and a one year high of $545.11. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 477.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 47.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $184.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.40.

Insider Transactions at Avis Budget Group

In related news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total value of $263,757.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.