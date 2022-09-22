Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,528.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF stock opened at $94.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $93.41 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.05 and its 200-day moving average is $118.20. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINF has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

