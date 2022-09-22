Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Dover by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Down 0.5 %

DOV opened at $122.11 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $116.66 and a one year high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.88 and its 200-day moving average is $135.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

